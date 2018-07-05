WBUR News
Support the news
All Eyes On Maine Sen. Susan Collins Amid Supreme Court Vacancy05:13Play
With President Trump scheduled to announce his choice for a new Supreme Court justice by Monday, all eyes are on Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. She's seen as a swing vote in the decision to approve Trump's nominee.
Maine Public Radio's chief political correspondent and State House bureau chief Steve Mistler spoke with Bob Oakes on Morning Edition about how Collins might be leaning.
This segment aired on July 5, 2018.
+Join the discussion
Support the news