Support the news

Walsh: Police To Step Up Efforts After Holiday Violence01:40
Download

Copy the code below to embed the WBUR audio player on your site

Play
July 09, 2018
TwitterfacebookEmail

Over the 24 hours that started at 10 a.m. on July 4th, Boston Police recorded five shootings, four stabbings and two homicides.

On Saturday, a man was shot and killed off Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury; another man was shot later that evening at the Whittier Street housing development.

Simon Rios reports for Morning Edition about the spate of violence.

This segment aired on July 9, 2018.

Related:

Simón Rios Twitter Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.

More…

+Join the discussion
TwitterfacebookEmail

Support the news