Walsh: Police To Step Up Efforts After Holiday Violence01:40Play
Over the 24 hours that started at 10 a.m. on July 4th, Boston Police recorded five shootings, four stabbings and two homicides.
On Saturday, a man was shot and killed off Humboldt Avenue in Roxbury; another man was shot later that evening at the Whittier Street housing development.
Simon Rios reports for Morning Edition about the spate of violence.
This segment aired on July 9, 2018.
