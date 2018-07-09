WBUR News
Tuesday is supposed to be the deadline to reunite nearly 100 immigrant children younger than five years old with their parents.
Over the weekend, the Trump administration released a list of those kids’ names, as ordered by a federal court judge.
Administration officials also told the judge they will not be able to meet the deadline — and that they need more time to ensure to confirm parentage through things like DNA testing.
Rep. Katherine Clark, who represents Massachusetts' Fifth District, talked to Morning Edition about the fallout from the immigration policy
