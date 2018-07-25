Support the news

Cardinal O'Malley Says Clergy Should Be Held More Accountable In Sexual Abuse Cases03:31
July 25, 2018
In a statement released by the archbishop of the Boston Archdiocese, Cardinal Sean O'Malley said that high-ranking clergy in the Roman Catholic Church, such as bishops and cardinals, need to be held more accountable in issues involving sexual abuse.

Following the statement, WBUR requested an interview with O'Malley, who declined. Ann Hagan Webb, the local regional director of the national organization SNAP, Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, joined Morning Edition to discuss O'Malley's statement.

This segment aired on July 25, 2018.

