Officers Shot In Falmouth Expected To Recover

Two Falmouth police officers shot while responding to a call in a residential neighborhood are expected to recover, say police.

The two officers were fired upon when responding to a disturbance at 5:35 p.m. on Ashley Drive at Seacoast Shores Boulevard, said Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe.

"[The officers] arrived, they observed this individual, they tried to have an encounter with him, he became more and more agitated and finally produced a weapon and began firing at the officers," O'Keefe said.

Police have arrested and charged Malik Koval, of East Falmouth, with the shooting. Koval, who was also shot during the skirmish, was flown from Beth Israel in Plymouth to Brigham and Women's in Boston, said Falmouth police on their Facebook page.

One officer was grazed in the head by a bullet, treated and later released from the hospital. The other officer was shot twice. The first shot hit his bulletproof vest, and the other hit above it. O'Keefe said he is "awake" in hospital and talking with his family.

Emmalyn Anderson, a relative of Koval, said she and her family are shocked and distressed about the incident.

"I'm so shocked this happened to the officers," she said.

Anderson, 28, said her family was thinking about the officers and was grateful they will recover. She said Koval, 22, is a "such a wonderful kid" and the incident is "very out of character" for him.

"This is not the way he was raised," she said.

Tim Eaton, who lives near where the shooting took place, said Koval is one of his grandson's friends and he was shocked about the incident. He said Koval was a "good kid."

Falmouth police and state police officials assigned to the Cape and the Islands district attorney's office are investigating.

With additional reporting from Jonathan Cain and Lisa Creamer. Material from the Associated Press was also used for this report.