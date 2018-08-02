Forecast: Plenty Of Heat And Humidity

Temperatures are continuing to run way above normal, with forecast highs once again today reaching into the 80s. This pattern of heat and humidity shows no sign of breaking down in the immediate term and is likely to last until the jet stream shifts majorly and pushes out the Bermuda High.

This high is the big reason temperatures and humidity are at the high end of the scale.

Today, Aug. 2, is also the anniversary of one of the hottest days ever in New England. Back in 1975, the temperature in the Boston reached 102 degrees and even places like Portland, Maine, hit more than 100 degrees, at 103. Some spots in New England were even hotter and the overnight low temperatures stayed in the 80s.

Average temperatures are falling, but there is still plenty of heat ahead this month. (Dave Epstein/NOAA Data)

We are now well over a month past the peak strength of the sun, but only a little more than a week beyond the peak of temperature. While the average warmest part of the season is behind us — and I still think that the hottest week of summer will be what occurred at the end of June and the beginning of July — there’s still the opportunity for a lot of heat in the coming two weeks, although not likely record-breaking.

The bottom line is that as we move through August, the number of days exceeding 80 and the number of days of high humidity is going to grow in what is turning out to be a very tropical summer.

You can follow my updates here and on Twitter @growingwisdom.

Thursday: Clouds and sunshine. Breezy Warm. Humid. Highs 85-91.

Thursday Night: Warm and humid with clouds. Lows 67-72.

Friday: Clouds, some sunshine. Warm and humid. Highs 84-89. Chance of a shower/storm.

Saturday: A good deal of clouds, showers and storms at times. Highs 81-85.

Sunday: Sunshine, highs upper 80s, to nearing 90. 78-86 Cape/Islands.

Monday: More heat and humidity with sunshine. Highs near 90. 78-86 Cape/Islands.