Report: Boston Must Prepare For More Flooding And Major Storms
September 28, 2018
A new report out Friday morning warns the city of Boston has to prepare for more water in the next 50 years — more rain, more major storms and more flooding.

That report from the Sustainable Solutions Lab at UMass Boston suggests big changes in how property and development in the city is managed.

David Cash, the dean of the Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston, joined Morning Edition to explain the report.

This segment aired on September 28, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

