The Red Sox wrap up the regular season Sunday against the Yankees at Fenway Park. The team has set a franchise record of 107 wins, but the team has been in a slump as September winds down. But Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he's not worried. WBUR's sports and society reporter Shira Springer joins WBUR news anchor Sharon Brody to take a look at this extraordinary season and other stories.
This segment aired on September 30, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
