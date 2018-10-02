Support the news

Greater Boston Communities Join To Produce New Housing To Combat Rising Prices05:37
October 02, 2018
The housing market is already tight in Greater Boston, and things may get worse before they get better, because the population is growing at a rate faster than projections.

To keep rents affordable, promote mixed-use developments and reduce evictions and homelessness, leaders of communities across the area are teaming up to produce new housing.

To talk about the plans, the executive director of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, Marc Draisen, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 2, 2018.

