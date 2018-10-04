Support the news

Red Sox To Face Yankees On Friday At Fenway04:29
October 04, 2018
They now know who their first opponent is, and the Red Sox have one more day to make final preparations for the 2018 playoffs.

They open the American League Division series at Fenway on Friday night, taking on the Yankees, who secured their spot in the ALDS with a 7 to 2 win Wednesday night over the Oakland Athletics.

For a playoff preview, Steve Buckley, a columnist for The Athletic, joined Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 4, 2018.

Bob Oakes Twitter Host, Morning Edition
Bob Oakes has been WBUR's Morning Edition anchor since 1992.

