Heading into the final weeks of the midterm elections, Sen. Elizabeth Warren upped the ante when she announced what most followers of politics already thought they knew: that she’ll be taking a “hard look” at running for president after the Nov. 6 election.

But first, Warren has to contend with two challengers to her Senate seat: Republican Geoff Diehl, a state representative who served as President Trump’s campaign co-chair in Massachusetts during the 2016 election, and independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai.

And while she can probably afford to write off both opponents in her bid for reelection — a recent WBUR/MassINC poll showed Warren with a comfortable 26-point lead in the race against second-place Diehl — she’ll need to win by an impressive margin in order to be taken seriously as a contender for the White House.

“I think she's looking for at least a 15-, maybe a 20-point victory over Geoff Diehl,” said Tufts University political scientist Jeff Berry. “There are a lot of Republicans in Massachusetts, even though we think of ourselves as a solidly blue state. ... I think we ought to expect something in that magnitude.”

In conversation with WBUR, Warren made it sound a bit like she’s running against Diehl and Trump in the same breath.

“Geoff Diehl has hugged Donald Trump since Trump first arrived on the presidential scene,” Warren said. “He’s part and parcel of what’s wrong in this country right now.”

Diehl, Warren pointed out, supports offshore drilling in Massachusetts, which she said would put the fishing and tourist industries at risk. Diehl, who has long positioned himself as a candidate opposed to higher taxes, also supported the Republican tax cuts signed by Trump in 2017. During the Massachusetts primary, Diehl was seen as the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate most aligned with Trump’s policies overall.

For his part, Diehl has accused Warren of running for president at the expense of her Massachusetts constituents. And he’s not alone: In a recent Boston Globe/Suffolk University poll, 58 percent of likely Massachusetts voters said they didn’t think Warren should run in 2020 either.

Warren announced her potential run for president to a boisterous, supportive crowd in western Massachusetts on a recent Saturday afternoon. It was a brilliant autumn day in Holyoke — the kind best spent outside. But as Mayor Alex Morse warmed up the audience, he said that in his seven years in office, he’d never seen City Hall so packed with people.

Yet as the town hall wound down, even some Warren supporters expressed mixed feelings to WBUR about a presidential run.

“For me she is like a shining light,” Maria Rocco of Granby said. “It’s her choice, obviously. I would love to see a woman like her as president, but at the same time I don’t want to lose her as my senator.”

Ken Lo was up from Washington, D.C., to visit his daughter at college. Lo said that while he generally supports Warren, he still hopes to see another Democratic leader materialize in the fight for 2020.

“I’m actually hoping she doesn’t run,” Lo said. “I don’t think America’s ready for another Hillary [Clinton]. It has to be someone young and dynamic and the thing that worries me is that we don’t have anyone on the Democratic side who has risen out yet. We need Obama 2.0.”

Tufts analyst Berry says Warren is exactly what Trump wants in an opponent.

“Donald Trump would relish the chance to run against Elizabeth Warren in a general election campaign,” Berry said. “He believes that her left-leaning policies would be a liability in a general election. He also gets the chance if he takes on Warren to battle the #MeToo movement — the women's movement. And in his mind he'll stomp on it.”