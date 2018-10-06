WBUR News
Collins' Decision On Kavanaugh Draws Strong Reactions
The U.S. Senate is expected to vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court on Saturday, following Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins' announcement on Friday that she would vote for the nominee.
Maine Public Radio chief political correspondent Steve Mistler joins WBUR's Weekend Edition host Sharon Brody to discuss the reaction to Collins' decision.
This segment aired on October 6, 2018. Audio will be available soon.
