At East Boston Columbus Day Parade, Opinions Vary On The Holiday's Meaning
There's a growing movement to end Columbus Day , but the East Boston parade in honor of the holiday is still going strong.
Reporter Simon Rios visits the parade to talk to attendees about the controversy surrounding the holiday, as well as its traditions and diversification. Rios hears varying opinions on changing the holiday's name, or celebrating the counter-holiday Indigenous People's Day.
This segment aired on October 8, 2018. Audio will be available soon.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
