WBUR News
Support the news
Baker, Gonzalez Meet In Energy And Environmental Issues Forum07:10Play
On Thursday, Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez met at the Museum of Science for a forum that focused on energy and environmental issues.
WBUR's Bruce Gellerman was there, and talked to Morning Edition about what happened at the forum.
This segment aired on October 12, 2018.
Bruce Gellerman Reporter
Bruce Gellerman is an award-winning journalist and senior correspondent, frequently covering science, business, technology and the environment.
+Join the discussion
Support the news