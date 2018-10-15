WBUR News
Higher Ed. Leader: Harvard Is Right To Be "Deliberate" About Creating Diversity
Higher education leaders across the country are closely watching a trial in Boston that began Monday and could ultimately lead to major changes in how race is considered in college admissions.
A group called Students for Fair Admissions, which is led by a conservative legal strategist, is suing Harvard, claiming it discriminates against Asian-American applicants by giving them lower "personality ratings" than other groups.
Mary Sue Coleman, president of the Association of American Universities, joined WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins to discuss the case. Coleman sides with Harvard, and says schools have to be deliberate about creating diverse classes.
