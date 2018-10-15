WBUR News
What Warren's DNA Test Results Could Mean For Her Political Future03:08Play
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign is out this morning with a DNA test that shows Warren does have Native American ancestry. It comes after years of accusations that Warren faked her heritage in order to further her career.
In a campaign video, she talks with a Stanford genetics expert who performed the test.
Jeff Berry, a political science professor at Tufts University and WBUR political analyst, talks to Morning Edition about it.
This segment aired on October 15, 2018.
