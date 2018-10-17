WBUR News
Support the news
Future In Limbo For Indicted Fall River Mayor02:47Play
The future of the mayor of Fall River remains in limbo, after city councilors adjourned Tuesday evening before voting on whether he should stay in office.
Jasiel Correia II is facing federal charges that he defrauded investors of roughly a quarter million dollars.
This segment aired on October 17, 2018.
Related:
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
+Join the discussion
Support the news