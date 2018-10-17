Rep. Jim McGovern Wants To Halt Military Sales, Aid To Saudi Arabia Over Khashoggi Disappearance

Massachusetts Congressman Jim McGovern is calling for action against Saudi Arabia, in response to the disappearance and suspected murder of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.

McGovern has introduced bipartisan legislation to prohibit all military sales and aid to the Saudi government unless the Secretary of State determines the Saudi regime was not involved in killing Khashoggi.

"I think the civilized world has to take a stand," McGovern said. "This is so brazen, so outrageous, so horrific, that to not take a strong stand would mean that we're turning our back on human rights."

McGovern spoke with WBUR's All Things Considered host Lisa Mullins.