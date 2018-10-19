Rowers up and down the Charles River prepared for the race, launching their boats before the sun was up.

Oars skimmed just above the surface before prying through the water, and coaches barked orders at groups of eight and four, telling them to bring the pressure up, push harder, go faster, drive.

This weekend in front of hundreds of thousands of spectators, rowers find out if they worked hard enough.

The Head of the Charles is a bucket list race for rowers, from high schoolers to college athletes, to veteran rowers in their 80s.

"We are the largest two-day regatta in the world," said Courtney Wilson, one of two race directors for this year. "It's a head race, meaning each boat goes off one at a time."

Rowers train on the Charles River two days before the Head of the Charles Regatta. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)

Unlike Boston's other major race, the Boston Marathon, there is no purse or prize money for a first-place championship finish. For every event, the prize is bragging rights and a medal.

"It's such an iconic, amazing event," said Wilson. "The rowing is wonderful — it's just, it's beautiful. It's rower Christmas."

Every Christmas story needs a Santa Claus. At the Head of the Charles, that role is filled by volunteers — nearly 2,000 of them.

There are only five paid, full-time staff members, so the volunteers do much of the work, managing almost every aspect of the race.

Volunteer Karen Lai organized back-up timing at the finish line.

"Do we have the equipment we need?" she said. "Do we have computers, tables, chairs, all the stopwatches that need to be synced? Have their batteries been changed?"

The volunteer positions are coveted by both rowers and non-rowers — and that makes it competitive to get a spot.

"Unfortunately, we do have to turn people away because it's so popular," she said.