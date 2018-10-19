WBUR News
Support the news
Debate Recap: Citizens United Ballot Question02:33Play
Radio Boston hosted a debate Thursday on Question 2, which would create a citizen commission of 15 people that would research and recommend a constitutional amendment to overturn the Supreme Court decision in Citizens United v. FEC. Here's a recap of the debate.
This segment aired on October 19, 2018.
Related:
Quincy Walters Reporter
Quincy Walters is a general assignment reporter for WBUR.
+Join the discussion
Support the news