'You Can Sleep When You're Dead': Bleary-Eyed Sox Fans Say Bring On The World Series02:12
October 19, 2018
A Boston Red Sox fan cheers during the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros in Boston. (David J. Phillip/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
After a number of late night wins this week, the Red Sox are heading to the World Series.

The Sox will either face the L.A. Dodgers or the Milwaukee Brewers.

WBUR's Bob Shaffer caught up with some Red Sox fans in Boston's Longwood medical area today to find out how they're holding up with little sleep.

This segment aired on October 19, 2018.

