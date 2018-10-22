WBUR News
Warren, Diehl Meet For Second Debate In Springfield03:47Play
Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren faced her Republican challenger, state Rep. Geoff Diehl, in Springfield on Sunday night. It was the second of three debates, and was marked by Diehl's support of President Trump, Warren's White House ambitions and interruptions by supporters of independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai.
New England Public Radio's Sean Teehan reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 22, 2018.
