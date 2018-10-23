The JFK Presidential Library and Museum is releasing hundreds of boxes of archives from early in Sen. Ted Kennedy's career. The 879 boxes are the first batch of archives to be made available, and document his work from 1962 until 1976.

They include correspondence with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Cesar Chavez and actor James Cagney.

To talk more about the documents release, Paul Kirk, former chairman of the board of the Kennedy library foundation, and who served as senator after Kennedy's death in 2009, joined Morning Edition.