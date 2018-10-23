WBUR News
The big day is here: the World Series between the Red Sox and the Los Angeles Dodgers starts Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
WBUR’s sports and society reporter Shira Springer joined Morning Edition to preview the best-of-seven series.
This segment aired on October 23, 2018.
Shira Springer Sports and Society Reporter
Shira Springer covers stories at the intersection of sports and society.
