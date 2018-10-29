Support the news

An Experienced Perspective On The Red Sox's Victory03:34
October 29, 2018
With a 5-1 victory over the Dodgers Sunday night, the Boston Red Sox have won their ninth World Series title - their fourth in 15 years.

It's a winning tradition that puts the Sox's famed 86-year championship drought feel like ancient history.

For a look at what the Red Sox have accomplished this century is longtime Boston Globe sports writer and columnist Bob Ryan, who joined Jack Lepiarz on Morning Edition.

This segment aired on October 29, 2018.

