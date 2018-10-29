WBUR News
On Sunday night, after the Red Sox won the World Series over the Dodgers, manager Alex Cora paid devotion to his homeland, with a shout out: "This is for you, guys. Congratulations!"
Cora's devotion to Puerto Rico has particularly endeared him to fans from there. WBUR's Simón Rios was with a group of Puerto Ricans in Jamaica Plain as they celebrated the World Series. He reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 29, 2018.
Simón Rios Reporter
Simón Rios is a reporter in WBUR's newsroom. He joined the station after two years at The Standard-Times in New Bedford, where he cut his teeth covering immigration and business.
