On Sunday night, after the Red Sox won the World Series over the Dodgers, manager Alex Cora paid devotion to his homeland, with a shout out: "This is for you, guys. Congratulations!"

Cora's devotion to Puerto Rico has particularly endeared him to fans from there. WBUR's Simón Rios was with a group of Puerto Ricans in Jamaica Plain as they celebrated the World Series. He reports for Morning Edition.