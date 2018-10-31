Rolling Rally Salutes The World Series Champion Red Sox

Thousands of fans are making their way home following a rolling rally for the World Series champion Red Sox.

Behind a blizzard of confetti the caravan of duck boats carried the team through the Back Bay and past City Hall Plaza.

During a Fenway Park rally before the parade, World Series MVP Steve Pearce said he enjoyed playing in front of the Fenway faithful.

"These are the best fans in sports right here," he said to cheers. "It's meant the world to me that they accepted me when I got here, the team did. Also, I mean, this has been one of the funnest teams I've ever played for and I really hope to come back next year."

The company that operates the MBTA commuter rail is expecting what it calls "historic" ridership levels Wednesday afternoon.

