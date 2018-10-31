WBUR News
Once again, it was about President Trump — that's the big take-away from the final debate between the U.S. Senate candidates in Massachusetts. Incumbent Elizabeth Warren and Republican challenger Geoff Diehl clashed Tuesday night over Diehl's support for the president and Warren's interest in replacing him.
WBUR’s senior political reporter Anthony Brooks reports for Morning Edition.
This segment aired on October 31, 2018.
Anthony Brooks Senior Political Reporter
