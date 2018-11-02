Support the news

November 02, 2018
One of the races up for grabs on Election Day next Tuesday is in the state's 9th District, which spans from the South Shore down through Cape Cod and the Islands.

Incumbent congressman Bill Keating is facing a challenge from Republican Peter Tedeschi — former head of the eponymous convenience store chain.

Cape Cod Times reporter Geoff Spillane joined Morning Edition to talk about the race.

This segment aired on November 2, 2018.

