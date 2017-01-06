close

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

January 07, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
A week before their biggest game of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide fired the guy who'd been running their offense all year, offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
A week before their biggest game of the season, the Alabama Crimson Tide fired the guy who'd been running their offense all year, offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship will be decided on Monday. To prepare, Alabama ... fired offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin just a week before the Crimson Tide are set to square off with the Clemson Tigers. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce take a closer look at the implications. Speaking of championships: The World Darts Championship final was held this week, and although Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands won the title, it was one fan from the crowd who stole the show. And, Bill and Charlie pay their respects to and share their favorite stories of the late Milt Schmidt, Hall of Fame center for the Boston Bruins who died Wednesday at the age of 98.

