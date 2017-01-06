Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

The 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship will be decided on Monday. To prepare, Alabama ... fired offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin just a week before the Crimson Tide are set to square off with the Clemson Tigers. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce take a closer look at the implications. Speaking of championships: The World Darts Championship final was held this week, and although Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands won the title, it was one fan from the crowd who stole the show. And, Bill and Charlie pay their respects to and share their favorite stories of the late Milt Schmidt, Hall of Fame center for the Boston Bruins who died Wednesday at the age of 98.

