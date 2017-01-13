One day just about eight years ago I was walking down the hall to the Only A Game corner of the building and I saw an umpire.

Only I didn’t realize that at first. I mean, I saw this guy I thought I knew. But I wasn’t sure, because I knew I didn’t know him from work.

You know how that happens sometimes? You go to the gym and you see the guy who works in the hardware store and it takes a minute to figure out who he is. Or more than a minute.

Anyway, I looked at this guy, and he looked at me, and I could see that he thought maybe he knew me, too.

He made the connection first.

“You used to play in that fast-pitch softball league in Cambridge,” he said.

That was all I needed.

“Yeah,” I said. “And you used to umpire in that league.”

“Yeah,” he said. “I did.”

The guy had been hired to work as a broadcast recording technician, and in time I would come to know him in that capacity.

But in that moment of seeing him there in the corridor, he was just a guy who’d umpired some of the games in the league in which I’d played ball for about 25 years.

“Not still doing it?” I asked.

“No,” he said. “You?”

“Nah,” I said. “Bad knees. I wish I still could.”

“You played on Scott Harshbarger’s team,” he said. “Denny Kelly was on that team for a long time, too. And you had that old pitcher who couldn’t break a pane of glass, but he had a curve.”

“Ron,” I said. “His name’s Ron. He may still be playing.”

“Yeah,” he said. “I remember. And I remember you were a pretty good hitter.”

And I thought, “I appreciate that.” I thought, “You keep remembering that, just in case someday I need somebody to verify it, you know, if somebody asks.”

“See you around,” I said.

“Right,” he said, and we both got on with what we had to do, which for me no longer involved hitting, and for him no longer involved umpiring.