Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Despite the Patriots' reputation as the most hated team in the NFL, Tom Brady leads the league in merchandise sales. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss how the Pats may be the Raiders of the 21st century. Charlie believes Baylor could receive the death penalty for the football program's handling of sexual assault and other player misconduct issues. Bill and Charlie also offer their take on Brent Musburger's new gig.

