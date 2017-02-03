With Super Bowl LI upon us, it's time for the 23rd edition of Only A Game's haiku tradition. Before the Falcons and Patriots square off, check out some of our favorite poems from listeners and from Bill Littlefield.

Read below or click the link to listen above for the reveal:

Only A Game?

No. Or, if so, Tyrannus Rex

Only a lizard.

Say Atlanta wins.

Takes the air out of the Pats.

Are they suspended?

Falcons puff and preen

welcome to the big stage, boys,

Brady waits: good bye

(Peter Fenn)

My kids love football

I don't understand the game

I do like nachos

(Phyllis Fagell)

New England! Deep thought's home! / Land of Emerson! Thoreau! / Hawthorne! Belichick! (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Tickets? I don’ need

No stinkin’ tickets! I got

Big, flat screen TV.

Super Bowl Sunday.

There. I said it. So sue me.

(Three loud knocks) Uh, oh…

O say can you see

Hey, NFL, C. T. E?

PR? R. I. P.

(Craig Willis)

Kick arches skyward,

Hovers, or seems to, and falls.

I wish it stayed up.

I like football but

mostly, it’s about Velveeta

warmed slowly. Liquid gold. (Lj)

Falcons? Birds of prey?

Better be birds that can pray.

It’s funny because…

Score enough, you win.

Atlanta’s mantra: Score more…

Then score more than that.

In strange, distant lands

The Big Game goes unmentioned.

No one cares. What jerks!

New England once more

The commissioner on edge

A Belicheckmate?

(Guy Burney)

Yay team! Play the sports!

Run there, and don't drop the ball!

Wait, who do we like?

(Elizabeth Miller)

Up on the roof sings / Lady Gaga. Fly over... / Better be careful. (Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images)

Look! Up on the roof!

Is it a bird? A plane? No.

It's Lady Gaga!

(Janet Post)

Up on the roof sings

Lady Gaga. Fly over…

Better be careful.

Met my husband, not

watching Superbowl Two Nine.

Three kids now, Love you.

(Michelle Vazquez Jacobus)

Coach Belichick scowls

You’d think his puppy dog died

Instead, Pats touchdown

(Rob Emslie)

Birds drift, fragile, free,

Above the roar and rumble,

Until planes hit them.

Matty Ice standing

Arm cocked, heartbeat steady, pure

As Mount Fuji snow

(Rob Emslie)

No mere mortal man

Bestrides now the Super Bowl…

But Belichick? Yes…

Matty Ice standing / Arm cocked, heartbeat steady, pure / As Mount Fuji snow (Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Falcon, majestic,

May soar, may capture small game.

Big Game? Not so much.

Pats, down late, may wail

In dreadful, sad unison…

“Gronk! Where is our Gronk?”

Where is the ceiling

On Brady’s great-i-tude-ness?

Limits? Limits? No.

ゲエム より。

ガガ みて たべる。

ピイク なに？

Which translates roughly to:

Not watching the game

Gaga and too much to eat

What is a pick six?

(Mari Tsuchiya-mother of Simon Lenoe)

Bird and Minuteman

Clash in highly touted bout

Three hours too long

(Simon Lenoe)

When Super Bowl ends,

February goes on…on…

Play it again, Sam.