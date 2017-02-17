Support the news
This week Texas legislators are considering a potential 'bathroom bill,' similar to the one passed in North Carolina, but the NFL warns that the state may not host future Super Bowls if this happens. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce offer their thoughts. Also: President Trump will not fill out an NCAA tournament bracket this year, the Spurs reach their 20th straight winning season and a hockey game in a far off land finishes with a score of 42-0.
This story aired on February 18, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
