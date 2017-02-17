closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: All Things Considered
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:44

Play
February 17, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
Share
If the potential 'bathroom bill' in Texas passes, the NFL warns that the state may not host another Super Bowl and lose the revenue that comes with the game. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)closemore
If the potential 'bathroom bill' in Texas passes, the NFL warns that the state may not host another Super Bowl and lose the revenue that comes with the game. (Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

This week Texas legislators are considering a potential 'bathroom bill,' similar to the one passed in North Carolina, but the NFL warns that the state may not host future Super Bowls if this happens. Bill and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce offer their thoughts. Also: President Trump will not fill out an NCAA tournament bracket this year, the Spurs reach their 20th straight winning season and a hockey game in a far off land finishes with a score of 42-0.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This story aired on February 18, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Only A Game or Explore Audio.