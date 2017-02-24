Support the news
This week, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady moonlighted as a gumshoe in the attempt to find his missing Super Bowl LI jersey, which Texas authorities have now valued at $500,000. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce check in to see how Amateur Detective McFabulous is doing. Also: trying to sort out the winners from the losers following the NBA's trade deadline, and will New Jersey Governor Chris Christie build a bridge to a new career as a sports talk show host?
This story aired on February 25, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
