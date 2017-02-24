closeDonate

Only A Game Only A Game

Charlie Pierce

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:47

February 24, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
After the Super Bowl ended, Tom Brady's jersey went missing. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This week, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady moonlighted as a gumshoe in the attempt to find his missing Super Bowl LI jersey, which Texas authorities have now valued at $500,000. Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce check in to see how Amateur Detective McFabulous is doing. Also: trying to sort out the winners from the losers following the NBA's trade deadline, and will New Jersey Governor Chris Christie build a bridge to a new career as a sports talk show host?

This story aired on February 25, 2017.

Charlie Pierce
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

+Join the discussion
