Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

This week, Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant sustained a knee injury that will keep him off the court for the next 4 weeks. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss how this affects the NBA's best team. Also: Colin Kaepernick makes two loud statements, and why a 7-year-old bowler was stripped of his gold medal.
This story aired on March 4, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
