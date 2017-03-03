closeDonate

wbur

Current ChannelLive: Radio Boston
Play
15sRepeatPlay15sForward
/00:00Playing Live
Close

Only A Game Only A Game

Support the news

Charlie Pierce

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

March 03, 2017
By Charlie Pierce
Share
Golden State forward Kevin Durant will miss about 4 weeks of the regular season. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)closemore
Golden State forward Kevin Durant will miss about 4 weeks of the regular season. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

This week, Golden State Warriors star forward Kevin Durant sustained a knee injury that will keep him off the court for the next 4 weeks. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss how this affects the NBA's best team. Also: Colin Kaepernick makes two loud statements, and why a 7-year-old bowler was stripped of his gold medal.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This story aired on March 4, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share

Support the news

Next Up

Where to now?

More Only A Game or Explore Audio.