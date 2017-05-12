Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter. When you stand at the edge of the Mathare Valley and look down, all you see are waves of rusted tin. Once you’re down in the slum, you realize each square of that metal is the roof for a home or a shop. The pathways between them are ditches filled with trash and human waste. They say that half a million people live here, but it could be as many as 700,000. Kenya is a country where kids can’t go to school unless their parents pay fees. No education means no job, no chance at a future, and people get trapped in these slums. Maqulate Onyango was the only girl in a family of brothers. She grew up in the Mathare slum. "I come from a family where we only survived on one meal a day," Maqulate says. "And it’s not just a meal that you can count on. It was a very small meal that you can rely on. I was very tiny then. I was very small, simply because we didn't have enough to eat then. We did not have clothes. I remember I only had two clothes that time. So I could wear one and wash the other one. Wait for the other one to dry and wash the other one." The only way Maqulate could earn any money was to search for rusty nails and other scraps of metal. "We used to go to a ditch where there is running sewage and water, and we put our hands inside. We try to look for the nails," Maqulate says. "We would get the nails and the metals. There is place where you go sell them. They are weighed, and you sell them and get some money out of it." On a good day, she’d earn 20 shillings. That’s equal to about two cents. "And once I get the 20 shillings," Maqulate explains, "before my mum is back, 'cause she also went to wash for other people's clothes so that she can get some money, then I — when she comes home she finds that I have already prepared dinner." "And you were how old at that time?" I ask. "I was very young, I was 9 years," she says. "I was 9 years." A 'Tough Love Deal' For Soccer Bob Munro. (Dick Gordon/Only A Game) Thirty years ago, Bob Munro was also in that Mathare slum. Bob had already spent years working around the world on housing and development and environmental issues. In that summer of 1987, he spent his days in long meetings at the U.N. offices in Nairobi. When he got bored, he’d wander into the slum. One day Bob was watching little kids, 4, 5 years old, kicking a lumpy ball made of paper and string. "So I’m standing there, and one of the kids kicked another kid, and the other kid was gonna punch him or kick him back," Bob recalls. "But then he saw this white guy standing there who was watching — I gave him a look, you know. And he didn't, but he found a way of sort of accidentally missing the ball and kicking him back a few minutes later. "So, I tweeted and said, 'That's a foul, and we have to have a penalty kick.' Now the kids got so excited that all of a sudden their game was official, with a referee. And they were just so excited that they were gonna have a penalty kick." At that moment, Bob had an idea. He turned to a Kenyan friend and suggested setting up a small soccer league. Bob told the kids, “If you do something to support this league, I’ll do something.” He called it a "tough love deal." "That was to protect me, huh? But it didn’t," Bob says. "It turned out to be a big mistake. Because I’ve been spending the last 30 years trying to hold up my end of the bargain, 'Cause they just kept doing things, expecting me — 'OK, we’ve done something — you do something.'" Bob raised a bit of money and arranged to clear some land. Then he and a few of the kids went to a metalworker in the slum to get some goal posts. "So, we agreed on the dimensions, and we've used two-inch pipes," Bob recalls, "and then we’re about to move on and then one of the kids said, 'Oh, don’t forget, Bob. We have to drill a hole in the goal posts every foot or so, around the goal post. Right? Doesn’t that make sense? Bob, you don’t understand. If we don’t do that, people in the slums will steal them to use as water pipes.' That’s when I understood that they’re the experts and they should be making the decisions." 1,800 Teams, 25,000 Players Once the league began to grow, FIFA got interested, and money started to come in from other donors. Much of it was used to help kids with their school fees.

Maqulate Onyango was still spending her time in the slum, helping feed her brothers. When she was 10 years old, she wandered down to the field, where kids were playing soccer, and she met a young coach. "And then he asked me — he asked me, 'Where do you stay?'" Maqulate recalls. "I said, 'Just down here.' He also asked me, 'Do you play football?' I said, 'No.' 'Do you want to join football teams?' I said, 'Yes.' 'Can you play football?' I said, 'No.' And then he asked me if I can come for the daily trainings in the evening." At that point Maqulate had to say "no" because she was still caring for her baby brother. "And I knew my mom was going to beat me if I bring the baby to the field," she says. "So the coach was very nice and he told me, 'I will be passing by your home' — because our home was just along the road to the field — 'I'll be passing by your home, and I'll be taking care of your baby while you train.' But I had to make sure that I get home before my mom gets home." "She never knew that you were playing football?" I ask. "She never knew that I was playing football," Maqulate says. "So, at first, I hid it from her, because the culture I come from is that we are not supposed to play football." "Girls are not supposed to?" I ask. "Girls are not supposed to play," she says. "They think it has no use to participate in sports. There is no benefit. Because at that time, the benefit my parents wanted is money. So if you want to go do sports and sports is not giving you money, what's the point of doing sports?" (Dick Gordon/Only A Game) The soccer league was known as "MYSA," the initials standing for the Mathare Youth Sports Association. In the league’s second year, Bob had 21 soccer teams. "And in December, we had a championship with real trophies," Bob says, laughing. "And real referees out there, you know. And there’s a picture of the commissioner of sport in the slum, presenting a trophy — a good trophy, a good-sized, healthy trophy — to a kid from the slum called Kinge, whose team had won. "And that was in the newspaper the next day. That was stunning. There’d never been good news or positive news. It was always about drugs and prostitution and mob killings. And, so, three weeks later, when we opened up registration, instead of 21 teams we had 122 teams show up. And that’s part of the secret of MYSA, is, we can never say 'no.' If a bunch of kids showed up, you know, barefoot, ripped shirt, torn pants, and said, 'We’re a football team. Can we join MYSA?' How can you say no? And so, MYSA just started multiplying, and then 10 years later it was 1,000 teams, 1,200 teams, and today we’re 1,800 teams." "1,800 teams?" I ask. "25,000 players," Bob says. "Just in Nairobi?" "Just in the Mathare slums, in the neighboring slums."

