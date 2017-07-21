Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:11Download

July 21, 2017
Roger Federer jumps for joy after winning his 8th Men's Singles title at Wimbledon. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon Men's Singles title this week. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss his amazing run. Also, Mark O'Meara's disastrous first shot at the 2017 British Open, and why New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may wish he had skipped a recent Mets game.

This segment airs on July 22, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

