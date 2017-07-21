Only A Game
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:11Play
Roger Federer won his eighth Wimbledon Men's Singles title this week. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss his amazing run. Also, Mark O'Meara's disastrous first shot at the 2017 British Open, and why New Jersey Governor Chris Christie may wish he had skipped a recent Mets game.
This segment airs on July 22, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
