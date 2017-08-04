Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

August 04, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Dodgers are packing the fans in, in part because of a TV blackout. (Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Dodgers are packing the fans in, in part because of a TV blackout. (Getty Images)

Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

The Los Angeles Dodgers own the best record in baseball. So why can't their fans see their games on television? Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, Michael Jordan disses LaVar Ball, and ESPN 8 becomes a reality.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on August 5, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Only A Game

Support the news