Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers own the best record in baseball. So why can't their fans see their games on television? Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, Michael Jordan disses LaVar Ball, and ESPN 8 becomes a reality.
This segment airs on August 5, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
