3 Stories: Jamal Adams, Texas Football Twitter Ban, WNBA In EA Sports

Just one week after the news broke of a Boston University study that found chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) present in the brains of 110 out of 111 former NFL players, New York Jets rookie Jamal Adams stirred up controversy with comments at a team fan forum.

"Literally, if I had the perfect place to die," Adams said, "I'd die on the field."

That's where we began on this week's "3 Stories You Should Know." WBUR's Shira Springer and sportswriter Erik Malinowski joined Karen Given.

1. Adams: Football Field Is 'Perfect Place To Die'

Since the fan forum, Jamal Adams has tried to clarify his comments He told reporters, "My words were simply that I'm very passionate about what I do. ... I understand CTE and the symptoms and whatnot and how families are affected by it, but it's simply about passion." Shira Springer weighs in.

"Jamal Adams made his comments sitting next to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Can we just say, 'awkward'? ... And what should have happened at that fan forum is, Roger Goodell should have had, like, a John McCain moment. Remember when he stopped the anti-Obama heckler and said, 'No, no, no. Obama is a good family man'? Goodell should've stood up at this fan forum and said, 'Listen, we have a critical problem here. We have to take it seriously.'"

2. UT Football's Twitter Ban For Sportswriters

The University of Texas football program has reportedly banned sportswriters covering the team from using Twitter during post-practice interviews. The statement from the team encourages writers to listen back to interviews before posting in order to "increase accuracy and insure the necessary context in each of your social media reports." Erik Malinowski thinks this policy is misguided.

"First of all, it's sort of a ridiculous, untenable policy. There's no way that this is going to last. But at the same time, I couldn't help but see some of the similarities to our current White House administration which certainly does not hold press briefings with the same regularity as other administrations. I just wonder: is it based in the growing inherent distrust with the media and how they disseminate information on social media? Maybe this is something we're going to start to see with other programs."

3. EA Sports To Add WNBA Rosters To 'NBA Live 18'

EA Sports has announced that "NBA Live 18," which will be released before the end of 2017, will include full rosters of WNBA players. This large-scale effort to add playable women characters to the game has been met with applause, but it also comes at a time when the "NBA Live" franchise is struggling. Karen Given takes a closer look.

"EA Sports is pretty upfront. They're not doing this because it's the right thing to do. They're doing it because NBA Live '18 is losing to NBA 2K, which I'm told is a much better game produced by a competitor. ... I also think anything that helps women's sports show that they are commercially viable is really important in moving forward."

