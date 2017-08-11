Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.
The NFL preseason is underway, and Colin Kaepernick is still without a job. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also, Mexican soccer player Rafa Marquez linked to a drug cartel, and why Olympic eSports might be coming to Paris 2024.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on August 12, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Only A Game
Support the news