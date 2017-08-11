Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

August 11, 2017
LOS ANGELES, CA - Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field in December 2016. Some feel he's being ridden out of football by colluding owners who didn't like his taking a knee during the national anthem before games. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The NFL preseason is underway, and Colin Kaepernick is still without a job. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss. Also,  Mexican soccer player Rafa Marquez linked to a drug cartel, and why Olympic eSports might be coming to Paris 2024.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on August 12, 2017.

