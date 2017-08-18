Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports
Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.
Wednesday night was a mixed bag for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the home run and the strikeout streak. Also, the Detroit Red Wings threaten legal action over the use of their logo in last weekend's rally in Charlottesville. And the Rally Cat has been found.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on August 19, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Only A Game
Support the news