Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

August 18, 2017
Wednesday was the best of nights and the worst of nights for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Wednesday was the best of nights and the worst of nights for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Wednesday night was a mixed bag for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the home run and the strikeout streak. Also, the Detroit Red Wings threaten legal action over the use of their logo in last weekend's rally in Charlottesville. And the Rally Cat has been found.

This segment airs on August 19, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

