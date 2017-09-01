Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

September 01, 2017
Isaiah Thomas, formerly of the Boston Celtics, drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving, formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the 2017 NBA playoffs. The players have swapped jerseys after a recent blockbuster trade. (Elsa/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Isaiah Thomas, formerly of the Boston Celtics, drives to the basket against Kyrie Irving, formerly of the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the 2017 NBA playoffs. The players have swapped jerseys after a recent blockbuster trade. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their blockbuster trade this week. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what might have happened if the deal had fallen through. Also, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is now the NFL's highest paid player of all time. And, the heartwarming tale of how a vegetable won the last ever race at a Buffalo minor league baseball park.

This segment airs on September 2, 2017.

