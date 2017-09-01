Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers finalized their blockbuster trade this week. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss what might have happened if the deal had fallen through. Also, Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is now the NFL's highest paid player of all time. And, the heartwarming tale of how a vegetable won the last ever race at a Buffalo minor league baseball park.

