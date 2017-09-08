Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

Some NFL pundits thought the New England Patriots would go 19-0 this season. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the early end to the Pats' quest for perfection. Also, the Los Angeles Clippers' expensive new "Star Courtside Seats," and how a German man broke his own record for beer stein carrying.

More of Charlie Pierce: