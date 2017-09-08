Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

September 08, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs scores the third of his three touchdowns during the Chiefs' surprising win against the defending Super Bowl Champs. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Kareem Hunt of the Kansas City Chiefs scores the third of his three touchdowns during the Chiefs' surprising win against the defending Super Bowl Champs. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

Some NFL pundits thought the New England Patriots would go 19-0 this season. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the early end to the Pats' quest for perfection. Also, the Los Angeles Clippers' expensive new "Star Courtside Seats," and how a German man broke his own record for beer stein carrying.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on September 9, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Only A Game

Support the news