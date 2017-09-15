Support the news

Charlie Pierce

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:59Download

Play
September 15, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Jemele Hill, anchor on ESPN's SportsCenter, speaks on stage with Michael Shiffman, Nate Ravitz, and Daniel Roberts at a 2017 sports conference. (Steve Luciano/AP Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Jemele Hill, anchor on ESPN's SportsCenter, speaks on stage with Michael Shiffman, Nate Ravitz, and Daniel Roberts at a 2017 sports conference. (Steve Luciano/AP Images)

Want more Only A Game? Follow along on Facebook and Twitter.

ESPN's Jemele Hill tweeted this week that she thinks President Trump is "a white supremacist." Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the fallout. Also, the possible return of Stephon Marbury to the NBA and how a pimple created a problem for Real Madrid.

More of Charlie Pierce: 

This segment airs on September 16, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

More…

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Only A Game

Support the news