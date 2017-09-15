Only A Game
Charlie Pierce
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:59Play
ESPN's Jemele Hill tweeted this week that she thinks President Trump is "a white supremacist." Karen Given and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the fallout. Also, the possible return of Stephon Marbury to the NBA and how a pimple created a problem for Real Madrid.
This segment airs on September 16, 2017.
