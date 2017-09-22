This week we learned that former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez also had CTE. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the implications of that diagnosis and the family's lawsuit against the Pats and the NFL. Also, the case for protective netting in MLB ballparks, and a college football rivalry escalates after students vandalize the opposing school's statue — and get caught taking selfies with their work.

More of Charlie Pierce: