Only A Game
Support the news
Charlie Pierce
Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports05:04Play
This week we learned that former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez also had CTE. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the implications of that diagnosis and the family's lawsuit against the Pats and the NFL. Also, the case for protective netting in MLB ballparks, and a college football rivalry escalates after students vandalize the opposing school's statue — and get caught taking selfies with their work.
More of Charlie Pierce:
This segment airs on September 23, 2017.
Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Only A Game
Support the news