Charlie Pierce

September 22, 2017
Doctors concluded Hernandez had Stage 3 CTE. (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
This week we learned that former New England Patriots tight end and convicted murderer Aaron Hernandez also had CTE. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the implications of that diagnosis and the family's lawsuit against the Pats and the NFL. Also, the case for protective netting in MLB ballparks, and a college football rivalry escalates after students vandalize the opposing school's statue — and get caught taking selfies with their work.

This segment airs on September 23, 2017.

