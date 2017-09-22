Two men recently attended an NFL game — on a mission they thought might be dangerous...

"Did you really make him get out of the car before you parked it?" I ask Pat Dugan.

"I did. He did not make that up," Pat says, laughing.

Back in August, Pat got a call from his friend, Tim Rohan. They’ve been close since high school, but they don’t get to see each other very often. Tim was coming to town on assignment, and he wanted Pat to come with him.

"I was a little hesitant at first. But, you know, I thought about it, and I’m, like, 'He needs someone to look out for him," Pat says. "But I didn't want anything happening to my car, anything damaged. I said, 'Hey, can you just get out?'"

"I was, like, 'You know what, that's fair enough. Ah, I should probably get out of the car right now,'" Tim recalls. "You know, I was trying to keep on a brave face because I knew Pat wasn't super excited about what we were doing."

Tim is a staff writer for Sports Illustrated. And his assignment was to attend an NFL game ... wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

"The idea came up a few weeks ago, and I loved it," Tim says. "I loved it immediately. And I said, 'I want to be the guy that does that.'"

'Are You Sure? Buffalo?'

As you probably know, last fall Colin Kaepernick sat — and later kneeled — during the national anthem. He was protesting police brutality and racial injustice.

The decision to sit — or kneel — turned him into the most hated player in the NFL. Except, he’s not in the NFL anymore. He’s a free agent, and despite being more skilled than many quarterbacks currently employed in the league, he’s still looking for a job.

And Tim had just volunteered to attend an NFL game wearing his jersey. It was up to Tim’s bosses to choose which game. Veteran football analyst Peter King called with their decision. He told Tim, "Okay, you're going to Buffalo Week 1 to do this story."

I said, 'Are you sure? Buffalo?'" Tim says.

Buffalo fans are notorious. They call themselves the Bills Mafia, and some of them start tailgating on Saturday morning for a Sunday afternoon game. They post a lot of videos on YouTube showing their attempts at …

"What's the best way to describe it — daring, inebriated acts," Tim explains. "It's like an episode of 'Jackass,' pardon my language."

Last season, Kaepernick got his first start with the 49ers on the road in Buffalo. Vendors outside the stadium sold T-shirts showing him in the crosshairs of a rifle scope.

But on Sept. 10, the Bills were playing the New York Jets. And both teams could potentially use a quarterback like Kaepernick.

'Confusion And Awe'

Tim traveled to Buffalo and stayed with Pat. Tim calls him "Doogs." They went out to dinner on Friday night. And when their Uber driver heard what they’d be doing that weekend, she told them to watch out for flying beer cans.

And then on Sunday morning, Tim put on his Kaepernick jersey (Pat wore a Bills T-shirt) and the two men drove to New Era Stadium in Pat’s car.

"By that point, I had been hanging out with Doogs for two days, and I think we were letting our imaginations run wild," Tim says. "You know, I've done some reporting talking to fans about how they feel about Colin Kaepernick, and this is a very, very hot-button issue. It's race, politics — a mix of all these things that are going on in this country now, symbolized by one person in one jersey. So when Doogs was, kind of, sitting there nervous, I was definitely nervous too."

Once Pat got the car safely parked, he and Tim set off to wander the tailgates — to see and be seen.

There was some shouting — I can’t repeat most of it on the radio — but Pat says most people just shook their heads and muttered to themselves. That is — once they recognized what, exactly, Tim was wearing.

"The red color that he was wearing, the 49ers jersey, was close enough to some of the alternate jerseys that the Bills wear," Pat says. "And then he'd walk past them or vice versa, and they'd turn and they'd look and you just see, like, confusion and kind of, like, awe on everyone's face."

"That's not a Bills jersey, that's not a Jets jersey. This guy's wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey," Tim says.

"Did you really get bad looks from a guy in an O.J. jersey?" I ask. "I can't remember the last time I saw an O.J. jersey."

"This is Buffalo, remember, so we saw a lot of O.J. Simpson jerseys that day and I'm sure no one was giving them bad looks," Tim says.

When Buffalo fans wear an O.J. Simpson jersey, they’re not showing their support of a guy who was accused of double murder. They’re celebrating the running back who played nine seasons in Buffalo and was the first NFL player to rush for 2,000 yards in a season.

"But there's meaning assigned to Colin Kaepernick's jersey now," Tim says. "I think people, when they wear his jersey in public, they're aligning themselves with him and his politics."

As it turned out, on that Sunday morning, the first fans that approached Tim and Pat weren’t angry Bills fans. They were two African-American Jets supporters, LaCresha and David, who wanted to take their picture with the guy in a Kaepernick jersey.

"It's like as if they had seen someone in a Jets jersey, right? They felt like a connection," Tim says. "That we were kind of, maybe on the same side. So yeah, we took a picture together and then LaCresha gave me a high-five and wished me well."

Tim told everyone he talked to that he was on assignment for Sports Illustrated. He wasn’t keeping that a secret. And he was planning to use a friend of a friend’s tailgate as a sort of "home base."