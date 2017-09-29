Support the news

Charlie Pierce: The Week In Sports

September 29, 2017
The Macon Bacon's new logo is a strip of bacon swinging a bat.
The Macon Bacon's new logo is a strip of bacon swinging a bat.

Men's college basketball is once again awash in scandal. Bill Littlefield and Only A Game analyst Charlie Pierce discuss the FBI investigation of alleged bribery.  Also, the thrilling 2017 WNBA Finals, and the Georgia minor league team that cooked up a rhyming name.

This segment airs on September 30, 2017.

Charlie Pierce Analyst, Only A Game
Charlie Pierce is an analyst for Only A Game.

