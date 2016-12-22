Ivanka Trump is poised to be the most powerful first daughter in history. We'll look at the Ivanka factor.

Ivanka Trump, daughter of President-elect Donald Trump, arrives at Trump Tower, Friday, Nov. 11, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Ivanka Trump may play a role like few – maybe no – first daughters before her in the White House. Reports last week said Ivanka will take over the office in the East Wing typically reserved for the First Lady. That it will be renamed “Office of the First Family.” The Trump camp has denied the report, but Ivanka Trump, 35, is moving to Washington along with her dad, the president-elect. What will that mean for policy? For image? This hour On Point: the Ivanka factor and the Trump presidency. — Tom Ashbrook

Guests

Anne Helen Petersen, senior culture writer at BuzzFeed. (@annehelen)

Sady Doyle, writer, author of Trainwreck: The Women We Love To Hate, Mock, and Fear...And Why. (@sadydoyle)

Emily Jane Fox, staff writer at Vanity Fair. (@emilyjanefox)

Krissah Thompson, feature writer at the Washington Post. (@Krissah30)

From Tom's Reading List

Elle: Ivanka Trump Will Not Fix "Women's Issues"—She Will Distract From Them — "The goal of Trumpism is not to benefit women. The goal is to benefit one woman, Ivanka, or the one type of woman she represents. She provides her father with a human credential and downplays his sexism; in exchange, she gains an invaluable boost for her aspirational lifestyle brand (only $10,800 for the bracelet Ivanka wore on 60 Minutes!) and the opportunity to charge strangers $50,000 for a "coffee chat," thus proving that women really can succeed after all. We're not meant to benefit from her; we're meant to look at her, and think about how we can be more like her. We're meant to blame ourselves for falling short, as we have with every other Exceptional Woman to date."

BuzzFeed: Don't Cry For Ivanka—Fear Her — "As she grew up, she watched as her father treated women — even beautiful, accomplished women like her mother — as disposable objects easily traded for something newer. So first she became a model, because that was one way of being valuable in the Trump universe, and then she became a ruthless businesswoman, because — as modeled first by her mother, and then by Barbara Res, hired as vice president of the Trump Organization in the ‘80s — that was the other."

Vanity Fair: Ivanka Trump Plans Her Washington Power Move — "Over and over throughout the campaign, Ivanka repeated that she and her family were not politicians—a fact that Americas took as a positive. But instead of Ivanka advocating for her causes from New York, or Jared advising Donald from afar, the couple seems to be planning to relocate their family to have the greatest possible influence within the new administration. Ivanka Trump wouldn’t be unaware of the message that she and her husband are sending by having dinner with Chao and McConnell, how naked this makes their Washington ambitions appear, and the political calculations involved. But she is doing the math on the fly so quickly that it is hard to tell whether this will give her a boost or cut her off at the knees."

The Washington Post: Michelle Obama gave a somber exit interview to Oprah Winfrey — "As Michelle Obama prepares to exit the White House, she seems to be in a somber mood. In a wide-ranging interview with Oprah Winfrey, she said the weight her husband’s presidency placed on their family has lifted “knowing that we’ve made it this far, and we’ve survived and in many ways thrived.” But she sounded concerned about the future, saying that when it comes to the nation, she said she prays that Americans still have “hope.” Obama’s demeanor was relaxed throughout the conversation, which aired Monday night on CBS but was taped last week in the family’s private residence before the Obamas left for their annual Christmas vacation in Hawaii."