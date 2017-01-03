President-Elect Trump And Putin

What is up with Donald Trump and Russia? Why all the love? Does it make sense?

In this Saturday, May 14, 2016 file photo a couple kisses in front of graffiti depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, on the walls of a bar in the old town in Vilnius, Lithuania. (Mindaugas Kulbis/AP)

Guests

Paul Saunders, executive director of the Center for the National Interest and associate publisher of The National Interest. Worked in the U.S. State Department during President George W. Bush's administration. (@1796farewell)

Amb. John Herbst, director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center. Former U.S. State Department Career diplomat and former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine and Uzbekistan. (@johnedherbst)

From Tom’s Reading List

National Interest: Spiteful Obama Lashes Out at Netanyahu and Putin (and Trump) But Hits America Too — "One need not admire Benjamin Netanyahu or Vladimir Putin or, for that matter, approve of Israeli or Russian conduct, to see Barack Obama’s recent efforts to punish the two states for what they really are. Indeed, Mr. Obama’s efforts seem directed more at his successor than at any serious U.S. foreign policy objective. The outgoing president’s efforts to tie President-Elect Donald Trump’s hands in both domestic and foreign policy appear particularly un-presidential after his petulant complaints that America should have only one president at a time—a rule he apparently sees as applying in only one direction as he defiantly disregards the deference typically shown to an incoming commander-in-chief."

New York Times: With Trump, Russia Goes From Thursday’s Foe of U.S. to Friday’s Friend — "Senator John McCain, Republican of Arizona, plans to open hearings on Thursday on Russia’s efforts to manipulate the presidential election. Much of the Republican establishment in Congress endorsed the new sanctions imposed against Russia, putting them at odds with Mr. Trump."

POLITICO: Putin’s Real Long Game -- "Vladimir Putin has seized the momentum of this unraveling, exacting critical damage to the underpinnings of the liberal world order in a shockingly short time. As he builds a new system to replace the one we know, attempts by America and its allies to repair the damage have been limited and slow. Even this week, as Barack Obama tries to confront Russia’s open and unprecedented interference in our political process, the outgoing White House is so far responding to 21st century hybrid information warfare with last century’s diplomatic toolkit: the expulsion of spies, targeted sanctions, potential asset seizure. The incoming administration, while promising a new approach, has betrayed a similar lack of vision."